Clemson offers 2024 Arkansas QB Walker White

Walker White Quarterback

Height: 6-3 Weight: 215 Hometown: Little Rock, AR (Little Rock Christian Academy HS) Class: 2024

#21 AR #21 AR 24/7:

#92 Overall, #8 QB, #1 AR

Four-star 2024 Little Rock, Arkansas QB Walker White announced a Clemson offer late Thursday.

"After a great conversation with @CoachStreeter, I’m excited to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB!!!!" White said on Twitter.

He is rated as high as the No. 8 QB in the nation (247Sports).

Other prominent offers for White now include Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, TCU and Mississippi State among more FBS schools.

He passed for 25 TDs to 9 INTs with 1,975 yards and rushed for 837 yards and 16 scores last season.

White is among a few select Clemson QB offers for the 2024 group, along with 5-star Jadyn Davis and 4-stars Jake Merklinger and Adrian Posse. 5-star offer DJ Lagway committed to Florida earlier this week.