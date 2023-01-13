Clemson lands elite tight end commitment

CLEMSON RECRUITING

He is rated as high as a top-100 prospect and the No. 3 tight end in the 2024 class.
He is rated as high as a top-100 prospect and the No. 3 tight end in the 2024 class.

Clemson lands elite tight end Christian Bentancur
by - Friday, January 13, 2023, 1:38 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Christian Bentancur - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.58)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 240   Hometown: Woodstock, IL (Marian Central Catholic HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#112 Overall, #3 TE-Y, #4 IL
Rivals:
#100 Overall, #4 TE, #2 IL
24/7:
#150 Overall, #8 TE, #3 IL

One of the top tight ends of the 2024 class committed to Clemson on Friday.

Four-star Woodstock, Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur announced the news, picking the Tigers over finalists Oregon and Ohio State.

He is rated as high as the No. 100 overall prospect and the No. 2 player out of Illinois.

“I just want a place where it's just gonna be a nice like family relationship and trust between both me and the coaches and a good developmental program,” Bentancur told TigerNet before the announcement. “Clemson, they made the top three list because they're really family oriented. They show a lot of love and they're obviously a great team with two great tight ends right now, and it's definitely fun to watch their offense play with their tight ends.”

Bentancur totaled 54 catches for 1,058 yards and 11 scores as a junior.

He received a Clemson offer on June 17 and visited for the Louisville game in November.

Clemson is set to announce a new offensive coordinator hire on Friday with Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley.

Bentancur is a third commit for the class, joining 4-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin and MaxPreps junior All-American kicker Nolan Hauser.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Report: Clemson pro out for Jaguars-Chargers Playoff game, near future
Report: Clemson pro out for Jaguars-Chargers Playoff game, near future
ESPN analyzes Dabo Swinney making OC change, bringing in Garrett Riley
ESPN analyzes Dabo Swinney making OC change, bringing in Garrett Riley
Tigers host No. 21 Duke looking to push ACC record to 7-0
Tigers host No. 21 Duke looking to push ACC record to 7-0
Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 126 Recruits (107 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 38) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 stltiger59
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 djsveven
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 Creektiger1®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 ColumbiaTiger66
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 jstone D329
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 Rock31
spacer Probably more influenced by Kyle Richardson …
 DueWest
spacer Re: Probably more influenced by Kyle Richardson …
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 ddclemson
spacer Welcome to the family!
 TigerHawk76®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Friday just keeps getting better and better***
 clemson_tgr®
spacer They say its darkest before the dawn
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: They say its darkest before the dawn
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Heck ya!!***
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: They say its darkest before the dawn
 GSCtiger®
spacer Welcome! Go Tigers!!!***
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Welcome to Tiger Town***
 colberttiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 kctigs81
spacer This ESPN300 commit will likely knock Clemson out of top 15
 Ucel74
spacer Re: This ESPN300 commit will likely knock Clemson out of top 15
 RememberTheDanny
spacer That's Awesome Friday the 13th News! nm***
 92citadelgrad®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 CUTrueTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 rhpltmeg®
spacer It's a great day to be a Clemson Tiger!!!
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 JPF16®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 tigerlex24
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 gopaws4
spacer Christian Bentancur compares Davis Allen
 gopaws4
spacer Welcome Home Christian....***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: Welcome Home Christian....***
 curugby82
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 CinTiger1
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 Illnoistiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 Purple Gunstock 15®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
 PetesPonies
Read all 38 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest