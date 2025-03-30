Clemson commit named MVP at Rivals camp

Clemson commit Chance Barclay received MVP honors at the Rivals camp, drawing more eyes on what he's turning into as a prospect.
Clemson commit Chance Barclay received MVP honors at the Rivals camp, drawing more eyes on what he's turning into as a prospect.

Clemson commit Chancellor Barclay named MVP at Rivals camp
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago
Chancellor Barclay Photo
Chancellor Barclay - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.69)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 285   Hometown: Orlando, FL (First Academy HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
Rivals:
#84 Overall, #5 OG, #10 FL
24/7:
#61 IOL, #89 FL

One of Clemson's top pledges has continued to make headlines.

Chancellor Barclay of Orlando (FL) First Academy attended Rivals' Miami camp, and his performance was considered the best at his position.

Barclay received MVP honors at the camp, drawing more eyes on what he's turning into as a prospect.

"God is great, your boy won it," Barclay said on social media.

