Clemson commit named MVP at Rivals camp

Clemson commit Chancellor Barclay named MVP at Rivals camp
One of Clemson's top pledges has continued to make headlines.
Chancellor Barclay of Orlando (FL) First Academy attended Rivals' Miami camp, and his performance was considered the best at his position. Barclay received MVP honors at the camp, drawing more eyes on what he's turning into as a prospect. "God is great, your boy won it," Barclay said on social media. 🏆OL🏆 4⭐️ Clemson commit Chancellor Barclay checking in at @RivalsCamp Miami pic.twitter.com/bXB23540KR
Congratulations to today’s OL MVP at @RivalsCamp, Miami 4⭐️ Clemson commit Chancellor Barclay pic.twitter.com/XNRf9EYaUg
🏆OL🏆
