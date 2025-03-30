Clemson commit named MVP at Rivals camp

Chancellor Barclay of Orlando (FL) First Academy attended Rivals' Miami camp, and his performance was considered the best at his position.

Barclay received MVP honors at the camp, drawing more eyes on what he's turning into as a prospect.

"God is great, your boy won it," Barclay said on social media.

🏆OL🏆



Congratulations to today’s OL MVP at @RivalsCamp, Miami 4⭐️ Clemson commit Chancellor Barclay pic.twitter.com/XNRf9EYaUg — Rivals (@Rivals) March 30, 2025