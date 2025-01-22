Dre Quinn has consistently been on Clemson's radar within these several weeks of road trips on the recruiting trail.

Dabo Swinney, Chris Rumph, and Mickey Conn recently paid the Norcross edge rusher a visit to begin the weeks-long stretch of travel, bringing an important group for a conversation with Quinn.

The four-star defender told TigerNet recently that those conversations went well and that he plans to visit Clemson again in March.

One visit wasn't going to be enough for Swinney's staff.

On Tuesday, Rumph took a trip to Quinn's home, adding a personal touch to a second conversation with him.

"Extremely appreciate the home visit from Clemson," Quinn said on X.