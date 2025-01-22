CLEMSON RECRUITING

On Tuesday, Chris Rumph took a trip to Dre Quinn's home, adding a personal touch to a second conversation with him.
Chris Rumph pays visit to highly-touted Peach State defender Dre Quinn
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 22 10:04
Dre Quinn Photo
Dre Quinn - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.57)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 217   Hometown: Norcross, GA (Greater Atlanta Christian School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#271 Overall, #32 DE, #35 GA
Rivals:
#222 Overall, #12 DE, #33 GA
24/7:
#26 Edge, #28 GA

A busy Tuesday concluded with an evening thank you.

Dre Quinn has consistently been on Clemson's radar within these several weeks of road trips on the recruiting trail.

Dabo Swinney, Chris Rumph, and Mickey Conn recently paid the Norcross edge rusher a visit to begin the weeks-long stretch of travel, bringing an important group for a conversation with Quinn.

The four-star defender told TigerNet recently that those conversations went well and that he plans to visit Clemson again in March.

One visit wasn't going to be enough for Swinney's staff.

On Tuesday, Rumph took a trip to Quinn's home, adding a personal touch to a second conversation with him.

"Extremely appreciate the home visit from Clemson," Quinn said on X.

