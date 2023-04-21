4-star Texan lineman has Clemson in top schools

Four-star 2024 Lindale, Texas offensive lineman Casey Poe included Clemson in his top schools list on Thursday. He is rated as high as the No. 7 offensive guard in the nation and No. 150 overall (Rivals). Poe's complete top-8 also includes Baylor, Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia, Alabama and Texas Tech. Poe picked up a Clemson offer on a visit to campus in March. “Being able to finally get to Clemson was big,” Poe said at the time. “Driving in, it’s kind of tucked back in its own little corner of the world. You’re driving through a lot of little backroads and backstreets and all of a sudden boom, here’s a stadium and beautiful campus. It was surreal but it was very nice to finally be able to get on campus and see everything. We were there for a total of 13 hours on that junior day. They took us all around. They showed us the stadium. They showed us the new Tiger Walk they are putting in. "They showed us all the different academic buildings. The golf course, the baseball and softball fields. They did a great job showing us everything.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rivals.com (@rivalsdotcom)

