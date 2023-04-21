CLEMSON RECRUITING

Casey Poe added a Clemson offer on a visit in March.
Casey Poe added a Clemson offer on a visit in March.

4-star Texan lineman Casey Poe has Clemson in top schools
by - 2023 Apr 21, Fri 09:29
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Casey Poe - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.52)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 280   Hometown: Lindale, TX (Lindale HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#231 Overall, #11 OG, #40 TX
Rivals:
#150 Overall, #7 OG, #26 TX
24/7:
#23 IOL, #59 TX

Four-star 2024 Lindale, Texas offensive lineman Casey Poe included Clemson in his top schools list on Thursday.

He is rated as high as the No. 7 offensive guard in the nation and No. 150 overall (Rivals).

Poe's complete top-8 also includes Baylor, Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia, Alabama and Texas Tech.

Poe picked up a Clemson offer on a visit to campus in March.

“Being able to finally get to Clemson was big,” Poe said at the time. “Driving in, it’s kind of tucked back in its own little corner of the world. You’re driving through a lot of little backroads and backstreets and all of a sudden boom, here’s a stadium and beautiful campus. It was surreal but it was very nice to finally be able to get on campus and see everything. We were there for a total of 13 hours on that junior day. They took us all around. They showed us the stadium. They showed us the new Tiger Walk they are putting in.

"They showed us all the different academic buildings. The golf course, the baseball and softball fields. They did a great job showing us everything.”

Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
DJ Uiagalelei says Oregon State's offense better fit for him
DJ Uiagalelei says Oregon State's offense better fit for him
4-star Texan lineman has Clemson in top schools
4-star Texan lineman has Clemson in top schools
Clemson Women’s basketball adds transfer pair
Clemson Women’s basketball adds transfer pair
No. 17 Tigers wrap regular season with win over Panthers
No. 17 Tigers wrap regular season with win over Panthers
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 87 Recruits (57 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week