4-star Sunshine State athlete picks up Clemson offer

|
4-star Sunshine State Dallas Golden athlete picks up Clemson offer
|2023 Jun 1, Thu 17:41-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-1 Weight: 165 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Berkeley Prep HS) Class: 2025
#163 Overall, #9 ATH, #25 FL
#20 ATH, #43 FL
Four-star Tampa, Florida athlete
Dallas Golden announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
"God! All glory to God! Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Golden said. He is rated as high as the No. 163 overall prospect and the No. 9 athlete for 2025 (ESPN). Golden boasts an impressive offer list already, also including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M and Tennessee among more Power 5 programs. God! All glory to god! Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University #ALLIN @CUCoachReed @BPS_Football @BPS_Athletics @ChadSimmons_ @RyanWrightRNG @247Sports @ClemsonFB @fbscout_florida @ pic.twitter.com/f8bikJny6d
"God! All glory to God! Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Golden said.
He is rated as high as the No. 163 overall prospect and the No. 9 athlete for 2025 (ESPN).
Golden boasts an impressive offer list already, also including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M and Tennessee among more Power 5 programs.
God! All glory to god! Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University #ALLIN @CUCoachReed @BPS_Football @BPS_Athletics @ChadSimmons_ @RyanWrightRNG @247Sports @ClemsonFB @fbscout_florida @ pic.twitter.com/f8bikJny6d— Dallas Golden (@DallasGolden8) June 1, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
|
- Clemson's NCAA Regional field, national seed ranking released
- Clemson ACC tournament semifinal moved up
- Twitter reacts to Clemson winning ACC title
- Clemson baseball selected as NCAA regional host
- PJ Hall announces his decision on coming back to Clemson
- No. 1 Oklahoma takes game one over Clemson after fateful fifth inning
- ACC CHAMPIONS!!! Tigers blast Hurricanes to win ACC Championship
- Clemson baseball keeps move up rankings
- Clemson beats the Tar out of the Heels to advance to ACC Championship
- Grice homers, Gordon throws a gem to lead Tigers to ACC semifinals
- Copyright © 1995 - 2022 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<