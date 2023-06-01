4-star Sunshine State athlete picks up Clemson offer

CLEMSON RECRUITING

4-star Sunshine State Dallas Golden athlete picks up Clemson offer
2023 Jun 1
Dallas Golden - Athlete
TigerNet: (4.60)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 165   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Berkeley Prep HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#163 Overall, #9 ATH, #25 FL
24/7:
#20 ATH, #43 FL

Four-star Tampa, Florida athlete Dallas Golden announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"God! All glory to God! Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Golden said.

He is rated as high as the No. 163 overall prospect and the No. 9 athlete for 2025 (ESPN).

Golden boasts an impressive offer list already, also including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M and Tennessee among more Power 5 programs.

