4-star lineman picks up Clemson offer on visit
|2023 Apr 12, Wed 21:37-
William Satterwhite - Offensive Line
TigerNet:
(4.70)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 290 Hometown: Akron, OH (Archbishop Hoban HS) Class: 2024
#93 Overall, #4 OG, #3 OH
#15 IOL, #9 OH
Four-star 2024 Akron, Ohio State offensive lineman
William Satterwhite picked up a Clemson on a visit.
ESPN:
#127 Overall, #5 OG, #5 OH
Rivals:
24/7:
Four-star 2024 Akron, Ohio State offensive lineman
"After a conversation with Coach Dabo Swinney, I’ve received an offer from @ClemsonFB. Grateful for the opportunity," Satterwhite said. He is rated as high as the No. 93 overall prospect and the No. 4 offensive guard (Rivals). After a conversation with Coach Dabo Swinney I’ve received an offer from @ClemsonFB grateful for the opportunity. @Coach__TA @carson_cramer #ALLIN #PAW #32 pic.twitter.com/9QZVNpbWXk
"After a conversation with Coach Dabo Swinney, I’ve received an offer from @ClemsonFB. Grateful for the opportunity," Satterwhite said.
He is rated as high as the No. 93 overall prospect and the No. 4 offensive guard (Rivals).
After a conversation with Coach Dabo Swinney I’ve received an offer from @ClemsonFB grateful for the opportunity. @Coach__TA @carson_cramer #ALLIN #PAW #32 pic.twitter.com/9QZVNpbWXk— William Satterwhite (@WilliamSatt50) April 13, 2023
