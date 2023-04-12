CLEMSON RECRUITING

4-star lineman picks up Clemson offer on visit
by - 2023 Apr 12, Wed 21:37
William Satterwhite - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 290   Hometown: Akron, OH (Archbishop Hoban HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#127 Overall, #5 OG, #5 OH
Rivals:
#93 Overall, #4 OG, #3 OH
24/7:
#15 IOL, #9 OH

Four-star 2024 Akron, Ohio State offensive lineman William Satterwhite picked up a Clemson on a visit.

"After a conversation with Coach Dabo Swinney, I’ve received an offer from @ClemsonFB. Grateful for the opportunity," Satterwhite said.

He is rated as high as the No. 93 overall prospect and the No. 4 offensive guard (Rivals).

