4-star defender Chinedu Onyeagoro announces Clemson offer
by - 2024 Mar 26 13:12
Chinedu Onyeagoro - Defensive End
TigerNet: (3.43)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 220   Hometown: Los Angeles, CA (King Drew Medical Magnet HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
Rivals:
#62 WDE
24/7:
#243 Overall, #23 Edge, #24 CA

Clemson football went West for its latest reported offer.

Four-star 2025 Los Angeles area edge defender Chinedu Onyeagoro announced the news on Tuesday.

"After A great Conversation I am blessed to Receive an Offer from Clemson University," Onyeagoro said on social media.

He is rated as high as a 4-star, a Top 250 prospect overall (243) and a Top 25 edge defender nationally (23; 247Sports). Onyeagoro tallied 30 tackles for loss and 21 sacks with two interceptions, two caused fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt at King/Drew Magnet High School last season. He is a two-time All-State first-team selection.

His offer count is in the 20s now with similar interest coming from Georgia, UCLA, Maryland, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State and more Power programs.

