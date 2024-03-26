|
4-star defender Chinedu Onyeagoro announces Clemson offer
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 220 Hometown: Los Angeles, CA (King Drew Medical Magnet HS) Class: 2025
#62 WDE
#243 Overall, #23 Edge, #24 CA
Clemson football went West for its latest reported offer.
Four-star 2025 Los Angeles area edge defender Chinedu Onyeagoro announced the news on Tuesday. "After A great Conversation I am blessed to Receive an Offer from Clemson University," Onyeagoro said on social media. He is rated as high as a 4-star, a Top 250 prospect overall (243) and a Top 25 edge defender nationally (23; 247Sports). Onyeagoro tallied 30 tackles for loss and 21 sacks with two interceptions, two caused fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt at King/Drew Magnet High School last season. He is a two-time All-State first-team selection. His offer count is in the 20s now with similar interest coming from Georgia, UCLA, Maryland, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State and more Power programs. After A great Conversation I am blessed to Receive an Offer from Clemson University @GregBiggins @adamgorney @MohrRecruiting @ClemsonFB @WesleyGoodwin pic.twitter.com/DW6r8Ha2zq
Four-star 2025 Los Angeles area edge defender Chinedu Onyeagoro announced the news on Tuesday.
"After A great Conversation I am blessed to Receive an Offer from Clemson University," Onyeagoro said on social media.
He is rated as high as a 4-star, a Top 250 prospect overall (243) and a Top 25 edge defender nationally (23; 247Sports). Onyeagoro tallied 30 tackles for loss and 21 sacks with two interceptions, two caused fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt at King/Drew Magnet High School last season. He is a two-time All-State first-team selection.
His offer count is in the 20s now with similar interest coming from Georgia, UCLA, Maryland, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State and more Power programs.
After A great Conversation I am blessed to Receive an Offer from Clemson University @GregBiggins @adamgorney @MohrRecruiting @ClemsonFB @WesleyGoodwin pic.twitter.com/DW6r8Ha2zq— Chinedu Onyeagoro 4⭐️EDGE (@ch1nedu1) March 26, 2024
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
- Clemson's incredible ninth-inning comeback clinches series over No. 7 Seminoles
- Vegas odds, game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Arizona
- Twitter reacts to Clemson's win over Baylor in NCAA tournament
- The ACC issues a response to Clemson's lawsuit with the conference
- Clemson-Baylor NCAA Tournament game time, TV announced
- Wright grand slam keys another wild Clemson comeback to sweep No. 7 Seminoles
- How Sweet It is! Tigers hold off Bears to advance to Sweet 16
- What we've learned this spring: Bryant Wesco is the real deal
- Round of 32 Bound: Tigers dismantle Lobos behind Chase Hunter star effort
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<