Four-star 2025 Los Angeles area edge defender Chinedu Onyeagoro announced the news on Tuesday.

"After A great Conversation I am blessed to Receive an Offer from Clemson University," Onyeagoro said on social media.

He is rated as high as a 4-star, a Top 250 prospect overall (243) and a Top 25 edge defender nationally (23; 247Sports). Onyeagoro tallied 30 tackles for loss and 21 sacks with two interceptions, two caused fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt at King/Drew Magnet High School last season. He is a two-time All-State first-team selection.

His offer count is in the 20s now with similar interest coming from Georgia, UCLA, Maryland, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State and more Power programs.