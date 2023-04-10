4-star Alabama defender has Clemson in top schools

Blocton's full top schools list is Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Blocton told TigerNet about his ties to Clemson's Nick Eason after a standout performance at the Under Armour camp.

"He's been recruiting me since he was at Auburn, so me and Coach Eason have a good relationship," Blocton said. "My brother is a defensive lineman at Auburn, so he coached my brother, and he will probably have a chance to coach me too. He has a good relationship with my mom and my little sister. He's really a part of the family. My cousin passed away when he was at Auburn, and he made sure he came down to comfort our family. He's a real stand-up guy."

Blocton is rated as high as a 4-star prospect by Rivals.

Blocton picked up a Clemson offer in October last season.