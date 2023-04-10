CLEMSON RECRUITING

Malik Blocton has a background with Clemson DTs coach Nick Eason and he has the Tigers in his top group.
Malik Blocton has a background with Clemson DTs coach Nick Eason and he has the Tigers in his top group.

4-star Alabama defender Malik Blocton has Clemson in top schools
by - 2023 Apr 10, Mon 20:59
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Malik Blocton - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (3.63)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 268   Hometown: Pike Road, AL (Pike Road HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
Rivals:
#19 DE, #12 AL
24/7:
#34 DL, #25 AL

Four-star 2024 Pike Road, Alabama defensive lineman Malik Blocton announced Clemson in his top schools on Monday.

Blocton's full top schools list is Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Blocton told TigerNet about his ties to Clemson's Nick Eason after a standout performance at the Under Armour camp.

"He's been recruiting me since he was at Auburn, so me and Coach Eason have a good relationship," Blocton said. "My brother is a defensive lineman at Auburn, so he coached my brother, and he will probably have a chance to coach me too. He has a good relationship with my mom and my little sister. He's really a part of the family. My cousin passed away when he was at Auburn, and he made sure he came down to comfort our family. He's a real stand-up guy."

Blocton is rated as high as a 4-star prospect by Rivals.

Blocton picked up a Clemson offer in October last season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Reports: Clemson pro re-signs with Bills
Reports: Clemson pro re-signs with Bills
4-star Alabama defender has Clemson in top schools
4-star Alabama defender has Clemson in top schools
Tigers hit the road again to face Georgia
Tigers hit the road again to face Georgia
Latest NFL.com projection has three Tigers going in first 40 draft picks
Latest NFL.com projection has three Tigers going in first 40 draft picks
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 82 Recruits (54 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest