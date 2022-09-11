Nebraska head coach Scott Frost fired

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Nebraska Huskers announced on Sunday that they have fired head coach Scott Frost.

Mickey Joseph will be named interim coach for the rest of the season.

Overall at Nebraska, Frost had a dismal 16-31 record, including a 10-26 record in the Big Ten.

"Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately," Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said in a press released. "Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication," athletic director Trev Alberts announced.

"After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position. Associate Head Coach will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season."

Nebraska is 0-2 on the season, with a 31-28 loss to Northwestern to start the season and 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern this past Saturday.

The Cornhuskers will face rival Oklahoma next.

Scott Frost to Nebraska was about as close to a perfect-on-paper hire as I could have imagined.



Instead, it was five years of a just absolute dumpster fire of a program. You never can tell. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 11, 2022

I see that Nebraska AD @TrevAlberts agreed with me here. pic.twitter.com/vUT71cgG56 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 11, 2022