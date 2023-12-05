|
LOOK: Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins exchange NFL jerseys
Two former Clemson standouts
Travis Etienne and
Tee Higgins exchanged NFL jerseys after the Bengals' 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars on Monday Night Football.
During the contest, Etienne had 11 rushes for 45 yards and a rushing touchdown along with four catches for 34 yards. Higgins had three catches for 36 yards. Check out the video below: CLEMSON TIES 😤
Travis Etienne Jr. and Tee Higgins linked up after MNF 🙌 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/EkqD3gxbct
Check out the video below:
CLEMSON TIES 😤
