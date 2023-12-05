CLEMSON FOOTBALL

LOOK: Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins exchange NFL jerseys

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Dec 5 09:11

Two former Clemson standouts Travis Etienne and Tee Higgins exchanged NFL jerseys after the Bengals' 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars on Monday Night Football.

During the contest, Etienne had 11 rushes for 45 yards and a rushing touchdown along with four catches for 34 yards. Higgins had three catches for 36 yards.

Check out the video below:

