Latest Clemson bowl projections after 2-2 start

Going into the year, the popular landing spots were in Florida with the Orange Bowl or possibly a New Year's Six at-large spot in the Peach Bowl, with smatterings of Playoff picks or lower-tier Florida destinations such as the Gator (Jacksonville) or the newly-named Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando).

The lower end of that rung is still wide-open with 2/3s of the regular season left, but Clemson will need a good run even to make the brown-sugar-cinnamon pastry postseason destination.

ESPN's projections vary from Florida to Texas, with Mark Schlabach predicting a Clemson-Texas A&M bout in the Gator and Kyle Bonagura picking El Paso's Sun Bowl versus UCLA (both Dec. 29 games, noon for the Gator and 2 p.m. for the Sun).

CBS Sports picks another Florida destination and the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa versus Ole Miss (Jan. 1, noon).

247Sports picks a Gator Bowl spot versus Texas A&M as well.

"Jimbo Fisher matched up with Dabo Swinney in Jacksonville? Here's the underachievers bowl," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "Clemson already has two ACC losses and has played itself out of any shot at reaching the playoff. And the Aggies reportedly will have the money to fund Fisher's buyout if the rest of the campaign doesn't go as planned in the SEC West title race. Saturday's win over Auburn was impressive and if that continues, Texas A&M has a chance."

The Action Network's Brett McMurphy picks a Clemson-Ole Miss matchup in Charlotte's Mayo Bowl. Clemson is a projected 2-point favorite in the meeting.