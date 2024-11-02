Freshman playmaker back available for Clemson-Louisville game

He was not listed as unavailable on Clemson's pregame list, which instead featured Collin Sadler and Tyler Brown.

Going in with a day-to-day listing, Wesco was not available for Clemson’s last two games with an ankle injury. His last impact performance came against Stanford on Sept. 28, with two catches for 104 yards and a TD. He also had a 100-yard game (130) versus App State.

Fellow Clemson receiver Tyler Brown (ankle) was ruled out earlier this week by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Vic Burley has been a member of multiple unavailable lists as well and he also did not make the list this week.

The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ESPN broadcast start.