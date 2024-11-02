CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Bryant Wesco was not on the active gameday roster for the last two games. He is back active for Louisville.
Bryant Wesco was not on the active gameday roster for the last two games. He is back active for Louisville.

Freshman playmaker Bryant Wesco Jr. back available for Clemson-Louisville game
by - 2024 Nov 2 18:02

Freshman standout receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. warmed up and looks to make his return to the field.

He was not listed as unavailable on Clemson's pregame list, which instead featured Collin Sadler and Tyler Brown.

Going in with a day-to-day listing, Wesco was not available for Clemson’s last two games with an ankle injury. His last impact performance came against Stanford on Sept. 28, with two catches for 104 yards and a TD. He also had a 100-yard game (130) versus App State.

Fellow Clemson receiver Tyler Brown (ankle) was ruled out earlier this week by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Vic Burley has been a member of multiple unavailable lists as well and he also did not make the list this week.

The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ESPN broadcast start.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Freshman playmaker back available for Clemson-Louisville game
Freshman playmaker back available for Clemson-Louisville game
Clemson lands 4-star safety
Clemson lands 4-star safety
Clemson pro rookie put on injured reserve list
Clemson pro rookie put on injured reserve list
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts