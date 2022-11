Former Clemson WR Deon Cain released by Eagles

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Philadelphia Eagles announced this week that they have released wide receiver Deon Cain from their practice squad.

Cain had eight catches with 106 receiving yards during the preseason but hasn't recorded a catch in the regular season.

He was a sixth-round selection by the Colts in 2018.

The Tampa, Florida product totaled 20 touchdown catches over three seasons at Clemson.