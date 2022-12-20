Former Clemson RB commits to ACC school

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Former Clemson RB Kobe Pace commits to ACC school
Former Clemson running back Kobe Pace is reuniting with a former Tigers coach.

Pace committed to Tony Elliott and Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.

Pace missed a number of games this season but returned to total 77 rushing yards and three touchdowns there, adding six catches for 35 yards.

Pace emerged in 2021 and entered 2022 having previously recorded 716 yards and six touchdowns on 122 carries and having caught 17 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown over 323 career snaps in 20 games (six starts), also recording 91 yards on four kickoff returns prior to 2022.

"I want to thank Clemson for giving me a great experience and an opportunity to pursue my dream academically & athletically, to all the coaches that helped me along the journey I appreciate you dearly," Pace said on social media when entering the transfer portal. "After praying and asking God for help and as well as talking to my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. This was not an easy decision but I feel it is the best for me and my career."

Clemson transfer destinations (12/19)

DE Kevin Swint - Georgia State

QB Billy Wiles - Southern Miss

WR Dacari Collins - NC State

LB LaVonta Bentley - Colorado

CB Fred Davis - UCF

RB Kobe Pace - Virginia

