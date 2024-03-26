Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Former Clemson and now Miami AD Dan Radakovich says his school is still well-positioned in the ACC, and he's unsure Clemson and FSU's case versus the league will work.
Former Clemson and now Miami AD Dan Radakovich says his school is still well-positioned in the ACC, and he's unsure Clemson and FSU's case versus the league will work.

Former Clemson AD Dan Radakovich says he's surprised in lawsuit vs. ACC, unsure of case's success
by - 2024 Mar 26 15:35

Former Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich weighed in on Clemson's lawsuit with the ACC recently, citing the strength of the ACC and commitment from his school Miami within the league.

Clemson has challenged the ACC's $140 million withdrawal fee and the league's ability to hold on to a school's media rights upon leaving.

On the last point, Radakovich cited Texas and Oklahoma staying within the Big 12's Grant of Rights agreement until this upcoming season as evidence Clemson and Florida State cases may fall short.

"There was no way in those early years that they were able to get out of the Grant of Rights,” Radakovich said on local Miami radio, as transcribed by CaneSport. 'I’m sure they had great attorneys – they looked at it and decided there was no way to get out of it, so they stayed within their league until it was time they could get out.

"I’m not sure Clemson or Florida State will be able to change that."

Florida State's initial assessment in December on the impact of the ACC Grant of Rights and withdrawal fee on a departing team was $572 million. The league's deal with ESPN, which was re-signed by conference schools in 2016 with the advent of the ACC Network, is set to go through 2036.

Part of the growing dissent within the league is the revenue disparity from the ACC to the SEC and Big Ten Conferences, but Radakovich says Miami is still well-positioned.

"Those dollar differentials aren’t going to change the path of how we move forward as an organization," Radakovich said. "It’s not going to change from how we are looking to build our football, basketball program. We are a university that is moving forward and on the rise both academically and through other areas."

Overall, Radakovich agreed with a question on the idea that he was surprised to see Clemson's lawsuit with the ACC come down now.

"I really didn’t see it (Clemson filing a suit to leave the ACC) coming at this point in time," Radakovich said. "Almost every school in the ACC has gone to the home office and looked at the documents and just made sure they understood all the different things associated with the grant of rights, television contracts. I was a little surprised that Clemson did that at this point in time. But each of these circumstances are very, very local. Whether you have constituencies on campus making a little more noise that we don’t want to be in a circumstance where we are (at a) disadvantage. I guess Clemson looked at that, said this is an important time to lessen exit fees or (get rid of) the grant of rights. Same thing with Florida State.

"Here at the University of Miami we are incredibly solid with the ACC...The ACC is still one of the Power Four conferences that are part of the college football playoff, a very active and vibrant member of that Power Four. We are very proud to be a part of that, a leading brand within in the ACC and will continue to be a part of it."

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
TV announcers, channel for Clemson-Arizona
TV announcers, channel for Clemson-Arizona
Shawn Poppie named Clemson Women's Basketball Head Coach
Shawn Poppie named Clemson Women's Basketball Head Coach
4-star LB announces Clemson offer
4-star LB announces Clemson offer
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 46) Author
spacer TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 WhstigeR®
spacer Hey Dan, how bout you ST.....well, you know the rest.***
 PioneerG
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 clover65®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 HowardsBoy®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 tigerfan22334
spacer Big spender! Thats all I can say.***
 kbtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 CASDM9901
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 InspectorM®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 jraeCU01
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 Tigerbytes1979
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 jraeCU01
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 MaukaTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 Big Tig Esquire
spacer What is their attendance record at their rented stadium miles away from their
 tigeron®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 jraeCU01
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Isn't he the one who signed the GOR?
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: Isn't he the one who signed the GOR?
 Ridgeland Booster®
spacer Not sure who 'signed' it, but no doubt that's a Presidential and Board
 arizona
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 tigerpsy
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 tigerpsy
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 TigerNick04
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 newnan®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 Big Tig Esquire
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 Mogambu®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 Smcdowell
spacer Clemsons BOT fired his a$$!and for
 exyankee
spacer Wow, somebody check his bank account for a huge deposit from ESPN, please.
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 Pig®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 Pig®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 IBSWAMPFOX®
spacer DRad an kiss my GOR!***
 TGRRAG
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 Harley®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 Eagle03®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 KenM_Tigerfann
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 ParaPawz®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 Clemson_Tigers
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 ggordon
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson AD says he's surprised in lawsuit against ACC, unsure of case's success
 Crzyhrs®
Read all 46 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts