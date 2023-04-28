|
FIRST LOOK: FOCO releases Myles Murphy NFL Draft bobblehead
|2023 Apr 28, Fri 12:26- -
FOCO has released a new limited bobblehead featuring former Clemson defensive end
Myles Murphy.
Murphy is holding a Bengals jersey while wearing the actual outfit he wore last night during his draft party. He stands atop a thematic NFL Draft base with his name displayed in front. The bobble is limited to 223 units, retails for $60, and stands at 10in tall.
Tags: Clemson Football, Myles Murphy