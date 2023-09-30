BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

This is a file photo from the Boulder stop recently, but ESPN's GameDay made a first trip to Duke's campus this Saturday. (Photo: Andrew Wevers / USATODAY)
This is a file photo from the Boulder stop recently, but ESPN's GameDay made a first trip to Duke's campus this Saturday. (Photo: Andrew Wevers / USATODAY)

ESPN's College GameDay predictions for Clemson-Syracuse
by - 2023 Sep 30 12:00

ESPN’s College GameDay offered its picks for the Clemson-Syracuse game shortly before kickoff.

The Tigers look to grab their first ACC win in three tries this season in the noon ABC broadcast, while the Orange are starting conference play after going 4-0 so far this month.

The flagship show made their picks live from Durham and the Duke-Notre Dame game Saturday morning.

College GameDay picks

Desmond Howard: Syracuse (He did pick Syracuse +7 as his "superdog" against the spread)

Pat McAfee: Clemson

Celebrity guest picker Ken Jeong: Clemson

Lee Corso: Syracuse (He did pick Syracuse +7 as his "superdog" against the spread)

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ESPN's College GameDay predictions for Clemson-Syracuse
ESPN's College GameDay predictions for Clemson-Syracuse
FIRST LOOK: Clemson Magnetic Stadium Base Bobblehead released
FIRST LOOK: Clemson Magnetic Stadium Base Bobblehead released
Clemson announces starters out for Syracuse game
Clemson announces starters out for Syracuse game
Tigers' wild last-second goal tops Hokies
Tigers' wild last-second goal tops Hokies
search
Top Clemson News of the Week