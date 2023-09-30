|
ESPN's College GameDay predictions for Clemson-Syracuse
ESPN’s College GameDay offered its picks for the Clemson-Syracuse game shortly before kickoff.
The Tigers look to grab their first ACC win in three tries this season in the noon ABC broadcast, while the Orange are starting conference play after going 4-0 so far this month. The flagship show made their picks live from Durham and the Duke-Notre Dame game Saturday morning. College GameDay picks Desmond Howard: Syracuse (He did pick Syracuse +7 as his "superdog" against the spread) Pat McAfee: Clemson Celebrity guest picker Ken Jeong: Clemson Lee Corso: Syracuse (He did pick Syracuse +7 as his "superdog" against the spread) Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson
