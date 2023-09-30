ESPN's College GameDay predictions for Clemson-Syracuse

The Tigers look to grab their first ACC win in three tries this season in the noon ABC broadcast, while the Orange are starting conference play after going 4-0 so far this month.

The flagship show made their picks live from Durham and the Duke-Notre Dame game Saturday morning.

College GameDay picks

Desmond Howard: Syracuse (He did pick Syracuse +7 as his "superdog" against the spread)

Pat McAfee: Clemson

Celebrity guest picker Ken Jeong: Clemson

Lee Corso: Syracuse (He did pick Syracuse +7 as his "superdog" against the spread)

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson