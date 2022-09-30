ESPN announces former Tigers standout as College GameDay guest picker

ESPN announces Christian Wilkins as College GameDay guest picker

Clemson will have a former star in town to make predictions on Saturday at College GameDay.

Christian Wilkins was announced Friday as the celebrity guest picker for the longtime college football preview show.

Wilkins wrapped a four-year career as one of Clemson’s most decorated and most beloved figures, totaling 250 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 56 quarterback pressures, 16 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 2,441 snaps over 59 games (45 starts).

He was a three-time All-American who became the fifth unanimous All-American in school history in 2018.

Wilkins was also the first William V. Campbell Trophy winner in Clemson history.

He was drafted in the first round of the NFL draft in 2019 by the Miami Dolphins. Wilkins is a league-leader with 17 solo tackles so far this season.

The show will be held on Bowman Field and starts at 9 a.m. on ESPN Saturday.

A @ClemsonFB legend 🐅 @cwilkins42 will be our guest picker in Clemson tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/YUcK4pGsTh — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 30, 2022