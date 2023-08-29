ESPN announces agreement to show ACC Regular Season, Playoff Games in theaters

ESPN has entered into a theatrical distribution agreement with Theater Sports Network to televise Atlantic Coast Conference college football games at movie theaters. Additionally, the agreement covers the New Year’s Six Bowl games including the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, the Capital One Orange Bowl, the CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game, and the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T. In all, the agreement includes approximately 75 games during the 2023-24 college football season. ACC games that air on ESPN platforms are available for Theater Sports Network distribution in the away team markets – or in both home and away markets for neutral site games. The cost of attendance to watch the games will be determined by participating local theaters. For more information and a schedule of games in specific areas, fans can visit theatersportsnetwork.com. Scott Daw, President and COO of Theater Sports Network said, “We believe movie theaters are the next great frontier for live sporting events, and we are elated with this unprecedented agreement with ESPN. We look forward to bringing these games to ACC football fans. We believe that theaters have the ability to generate excitement around live sporting events. These events will replicate the feel of a football stadium experience as fans gather and fill theaters to watch the games on the big screen. As we move forward, we hope to add games from additional college football conferences as well as other live sporting events.” Theater Sports Network has partnered with MetaMedia as its live streaming distribution partner. MetaMedia is the world's first global, cloud-based entertainment delivery platform for cinemas, drive-ins, and other out-of-home venues. Currently connected to more than 5000 screens across the US and Canada in all the top 50 cities, MetaMedia seeks to expand and redefine the cinemagoing experience. Jason Brenek, CEO, of MetaMedia said, “We believe that Theater Sports Network has identified an unmet demand for families and fans to view live sports on massive movie theater screens and are thrilled to be selected as their distribution technology partner.” ESPN previously teamed up with Cinemark in 2021 and 2022 to make the College Football Playoff semifinal and National Championship games available to fans in theaters.

