ESPN analyst's ACC, postseason prediction for Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's Mark Schlabach predicted the fate of the Power 5 conferences on Friday and there's a lot to like about the Clemson calls.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers are projected as the ACC champion and to return to the College Football Playoff.

"The Tigers had a bit of a rebuild last season, especially on offense, but they still won 10 games for the 11th straight year, which shows how solid Dabo Swinney's foundation is built," said Schlabach. "Now Clemson will have to do it without longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who left for Oklahoma, and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who departed for Virginia. Clemson's offensive woes were exposed in a 10-3 loss to eventual national champion Georgia in the 2021 opener. The Tigers are going to look a lot like the Bulldogs did last season with their menacing defensive line."

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is projected as the ACC defensive player of the year and offensive tackle Blake Miller is tabbed as the conference freshman of the year.

The Tigers are projected as flawless in ACC action but 11-1 overall, where Schlabach's nonconference game of the year among ACC teams comes in with Clemson's trip to Notre Dame on Nov. 5. His conference game of the year is NC State's trip to Clemson on Oct. 1.

Miami is picked to win the Coastal Division and meet Clemson in Charlotte's ACC Championship Game. NC State is pegged to be runner-up in the Atlantic Division.

Schlabach picks Alabama and Georgia to go undefeated and Ohio State to go 11-1. His earlier CFP projections were Clemson versus Alabama in the Peach Bowl and Georgia and Ohio State meeting in the Fiesta Bowl.