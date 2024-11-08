|
ESPN analyst says Clemson 'has no business' in CFP Top 25, predicts Hokies win
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy delivered his keys and prediction on the Clemson-Virginia Tech game, along with a strong opinion on the Tigers' Playoff ranking this week.
He sees Virginia Tech offense health and if Clemson's offense can bounce-back as the key questions, and McElroy is picking Virginia Tech in the matchup (3:30 p.m./ESPN). "I am operating under the assumption that Virginia Tech will be at 100% (health-wise)," McElroy said. "If Virginia Tech is at 100%, I think they win the game. If Virginia Tech is not at 100%, I think Clemson wins the game, but I still think Clemson wins the game close even if Virginia Tech isn't at 100%." McElroy said earlier in the week that he didn't believe the Tigers had earned a No. 23 ranking in the College Football Playoff committee's assessment. "I'm still trying to figure out why Clemson at this point, outside of knowing that they've dominated some very bad teams -- why is Clemson right now in the Top 25?" McElroy asked. "I'm curious. Honest question and this is not knocking on Clemson. I don't think they've done anything to warrant being in the Top 25. "Clemson's best win this year is against a 5-4 NC State team. And we've seen NC State against quality competition all year, I don't think NC State is all that good of a 5-4 team. So Clemson, to me, really has no business being in the Top 25."
