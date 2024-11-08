ESPN analyst says Clemson 'has no business' in CFP Top 25, predicts Hokies win

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy delivered his keys and prediction on the Clemson-Virginia Tech game, along with a strong opinion on the Tigers' Playoff ranking this week. He sees Virginia Tech offense health and if Clemson's offense can bounce-back as the key questions, and McElroy is picking Virginia Tech in the matchup (3:30 p.m./ESPN). "I am operating under the assumption that Virginia Tech will be at 100% (health-wise)," McElroy said. "If Virginia Tech is at 100%, I think they win the game. If Virginia Tech is not at 100%, I think Clemson wins the game, but I still think Clemson wins the game close even if Virginia Tech isn't at 100%." McElroy said earlier in the week that he didn't believe the Tigers had earned a No. 23 ranking in the College Football Playoff committee's assessment. "I'm still trying to figure out why Clemson at this point, outside of knowing that they've dominated some very bad teams -- why is Clemson right now in the Top 25?" McElroy asked. "I'm curious. Honest question and this is not knocking on Clemson. I don't think they've done anything to warrant being in the Top 25. "Clemson's best win this year is against a 5-4 NC State team. And we've seen NC State against quality competition all year, I don't think NC State is all that good of a 5-4 team. So Clemson, to me, really has no business being in the Top 25."

