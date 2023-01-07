Departing lineman thanks Clemson before NFL jump

Departing lineman Jordan McFadden thanks Clemson before NFL jump

Offensive tackle Jordan McFadden announced during Orange Bowl week that he was going pro and formally declared with some thank-yous to Clemson and family on Saturday.

"Words can't express how life changing my experience has been at Clemson University and Clemson football," McFadden said. "To the fans, y'all are the best in the nation. Thank you for supporting a young kid from Spartanburg, SC and cheering on our team every Saturday.

"To Coach Swinney, Coach Caldwell, Coach Austin, Coach Hogan and all of the support staff, thank you for molding me into the man and player that I am. I am forever grateful for the impact all of you have made in my life.

"To my brothers, I will forever cherish this ride we have been on together. We are brothers for life and I am always here for each of you.

"To my mother and family, thank you for the endless love and support. You all have been here every step of the way and I'm forever grateful.

"It is with much excitement and gratitude that I announce that I will be entering the 2023 NFL Draft. It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play professional football and I can't wait for this next chapter. Thank you God! Go Tigers!"

McFadden was a three-year starter and two-time All-ACC honoree who played 2,960 career snaps from scrimmage, the third-most of any offensive tackle in program history and the seventh-most of any Clemson player across all positions as of the conclusion of the 2022 season.

He was awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is given to the top blocker in the ACC.

McFadden has accepted an invite to the Shrine Bowl all-star game in Las Vegas on Feb. 2 (NFL Network).