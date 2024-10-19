Dabo Swinney updates injuries on his team

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared a few updates on his team's injuries after the Tigers' 48-31 win over Virginia on Saturday. Swinney said that sophomore receiver Tyler Brown had successful surgery and should benefit from the upcoming bye week on his rehab. "We did the TightRope (surgery), so those just vary," Swinney said. "We did it on Tyler Davis, and I think he was back in two weeks. So I think it just kind of just depends on the person. We’re hopeful, especially with an open date that he’s going to make some really good strides. He was doing good, but he just kind of plateaued, and we just couldn’t get him over the hump, so they made that decision. So, hopefully, that’ll help him with that last little piece of healing." Brown has five receptions for 30 yards this season. Swinney believes that standout freshman receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. should be back against Louisville if everything goes well with his ankle injury. "We’re hopeful that after the open date, he’s ready to go," Swinney said. "He’s doing everything he needs to do, so we’ll know more probably next Monday when we get to Louisville week." Wesco has registered 11 catches for 262 yards and two touchdowns this season. Freshman defensive lineman Vic Burley missed today's contest but should be ready go to soon. "Day to day," Swinney said when asked about Burley's injury timeline. "He wasn’t able to go today so hopefully he’ll be ready to play open this week and we get back at it." He has four tackles on the season.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now