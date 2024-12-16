Dabo Swinney reacts to Bill Belichick joining the ACC

Fans and the media are intrigued to see how it works for him and the Tarheels in 2025 and beyond.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared his thoughts on Belichick's arrival in the ACC, a conference where the two will soon face off.

"Amazing. It’s incredible," Swinney said. "I think it’s a great compliment to our league. It’s hard to get better than Coach Belichick. Unbelievable proven coach and winner. I think it's really cool. I met him one time (Clemson Pro Day) over the years."

Swinney thinks that Belichick will likely be successful as a college coach.

"There's nothing in his past that says he's not going to be successful," he said.

Clemson is set to face North Carolina at Kenan Memorial Stadium next season, making for an exciting new chapter for the Tigers and Tarheels.