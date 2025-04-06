No. 4 Tigers complete sweep at Cal

sports_baseball
BERKELEY, CALIF. – Luke Gaffney’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning broke a 3-3 tie and lifted No. 4 Clemson to a 4-3 victory over California at Stu Gordon Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 and won their fifth game in a row, improved to 30-5 overall and 9-3 in the ACC. The Golden Bears dropped to 16-15 overall and 6-9 in ACC play.

Alex Birge belted a solo homer in the first inning, then Clemson took the lead in the fourth inning when Tristan Bissetta crushed a pinch-hit, two-run homer, his third of the year, on a 3-0 pitch. In the fifth inning, Gaffney grounded a two-out single to score a run.

The Golden Bears tied the score 3-3 in the sixth inning with two two-out runs, including the latter on Max Handron’s run-scoring single. Clemson regained the lead in the seventh inning on Gaffney’s sacrifice fly.

Drew Titsworth (2-0) earned the win in relief, while Lucas Mahlstedt pitched the ninth inning to record his 11th save of the year. Cole Tremain (4-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host Gardner-Webb on Military Appreciation Day at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


