A perfect day in Death Valley: Tigers show off depth with new format in spring game

CLEMSON – A perfect day for football led to an almost perfect spring game, one that lasted just over 90 minutes. The offense (Orange) defeated the defense (White) 33-15 Saturday afternoon in the annual spring game. With no TV timeouts and no extended halftime, the game lasted right at 90 minutes and included a 7-on-7 prior to the game and a punting exhibition after time ran out. To set the scene, offensive coordinator Garrett Riley was on the sidelines while defensive coordinator Tom Allen was in the box. Head coach Dabo Swinney was on the field with a microphone, and he was joined by offensive assistant Tajh Boyd and defensive assistant Lorenzo Ward. There were a few standouts, and we will get to those, but my first takeaway was that Clemson’s defense looks like it knows how to tackle again. Riley’s offense is designed to get the ball to players in space, and the defenders wrapped up and took guys to the ground. With the first two groups, there just weren’t those glaring missed tackles that were an issue last season. I wanted to see the offense run outside the tackles more – setting the edge was also a glaring issue – but there appeared to be few lapses. Defensive end Darien Mayo has length and he was a problem early, and linebacker Jeremiah Alexander was a force in the middle. Seeing those guys make plays, along with wide receiver Tristan Smith and running back David Eziomume on offense, led to my second big takeaway – maybe the depth is going to be better than many think. There is no doubt that this team has a talented group of starters. But the question we’ve all had concerns depth. Will the backups be good enough to step in if needed, and they will be needed if the Tigers are going to make a deep run in the playoffs. Backup quarterback Christopher Vizzina has struggled when the fans have been able to watch, but he looked much better Saturday afternoon. He connected with Smith on a nice throw down the sideline and for the most part seemed to make good decisions. Eziomume is in a spot where a lot of people have forgotten about him. He didn’t play a lot last season, and in interviews his teammates have raved about freshman Gideon Davidson. But Eziomume ran hard between the tackles, showed patience in setting up his blocks, and eventually broke off a 30-yard scoring run late. With Adam Randall, Eziomume, Davidson and Jay Haynes (along with Jarvis Green and Keith Adams), there now appears to be serviceable depth at that spot. The same goes for the offensive line, where several of the younger players acquitted themselves quite well. And that was really the theme of the day. With so many veterans either recovering from injury or not scheduled to play a lot, the theme was to see how the backups and guys pushing for a spot on the depth chart looked. SCORING First quarter Defense – stop on fourth down for 3 points. 3-0 defense.

Defense – interception of Cade Klubnik by Khalil Barnes for 3 points. 6-0 defense.

Offense – 24-yard field goal by Nolan Hauser. 6-3 defense.

Second quarter Offense - Peyton Streko on a nice drive led by Chris Denson, rushes for a 4-yard touchdown. Offense 10-6

Offense – Nolan Hauser 37-yard field goal. Offense 13-6

Defense – forces a 3-and-out for a point. Offense 13-7

Offense – 49-yard field goal by Nolan Hauser as time expired. Offense 16-7

Third quarter Defense – forces a 3-and-out for a point. Offense 16-8

Defense – forces a 3-and-out or a point. Offense 16-9

Fourth quarter Defense – interception by Tyler Venables in the end zone for 3 points. Offense 16-12

Offense – 30-yard touchdown run by David Eziomume. Offense 23-12.

Offense – 72-yard touchdown pass from Trent Pearman to Tristan Smith. Offense 30-12

Defense – interception by Joe Wilkerson for 3 points. Offense 30-15

Offense – 27-yard field goal by Robert Gunn as time expired. Offense 33-15



