Analysis: Smith, Vizzina and more Tigers stand out in Clemson spring game

Ryan Kantor Contributor -

The Tigers hosted their spring game on Saturday, and while it looked a bit more like a practice than a real scrimmage with its wonky scoring system (i.e., awarding points to the defense for things like three-and-outs) and simulated two-minute drills, a few players stood out. More than anyone, the star of the day may have been wide receiver Tristan Smith. He finished with over 100 yards, but it was less about the stats than the display of talent. His first catch was a 30-yarder he reeled in despite a clear pass interference on the defensive back (the penalty was declined). He added a 25-yarder before his biggest catch of the day, a 72-yard touchdown he caught in traffic by using his 6-foot-5 frame to high-point the ball. He also caught a dig route over the middle for a short gain. The Clemson cornerbacks were a bit thin with Jeadyn Lukus and Ashton Hampton (seen in a sling) out, but Smith nevertheless consistently won his matchups and showcased, size, strength, sure hands, and field awareness. Can't collab on X but we got you with the tag,@DbkTristan 🤝 @tjmoore305 https://t.co/6jLWEYyTYU pic.twitter.com/7CrauZ1qFh — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 5, 2025 Of course, Smith wasn’t the only wide receiver to looking ready to make big plays. Cole Turner beat Corian Gipson on a jump ball to reel in an impressive catch and the three starters – Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco, and T.J. Moore – were as shifty and fast as always, despite being in green no-tackle jerseys. While the defensive backs were on the losing end of several matchups, Branden Strozier, the former four-star prospect who is now a redshirt sophomore, had two pass breakups including a swat on a crisp, accurate pass to fWesco. At quarterback, Christopher Vizzina, who’d struggled in his two prior spring games, looked much more in control this time. He showcased his running ability on a shifty 10-yard run where he broke out of the pocket when nobody was open, out-ran a linebacker, and picked up a first down. He finished 6/7 for 75 yards and it looks like the game has “slowed down” for him. He’ll be Klubnik’s backup in 2025 and the frontrunner to start in 2026, so a strong performance was encouraging. Chris Denson, a true freshman dual-threat QB, showcased his ability and made me much more optimistic about his upside. He was a 3-star who had previously committed to Coastal Carolina, and because of that, I didn’t expect a whole lot from him. His 31-yard connection with freshman running back Gideon Davidson on a wheel route was excellent. The lefty’s passes were accurate and never put the ball in danger. When he got a chance to showcase his speed (it’s hard in the no-contact purple jerseys), we saw that he is blazing fast. It was a great day overall for Denson. Adam Randall was someone I’d hoped to get a good look at, but his action was limited as he seems to have cemented himself on the first-team offense. Reps went more to the second-team options, particularly David Eziomume. I’ve been high on Eziomume since watching his highlights at North Cobb High School, but this was the first time he started showing how it translates at the college level. Despite being known as a track star, he showed a lot of strength moving the pile and fighting for extra yards. When he got out in space, a juke move got him past Ronan Hanafin and his raw speed prevented a shoestring tackle by Drew Woodaz. His 30-yard TD was one of the big highlights of the day. Obviously, the running backs’ ability to protect Cade Klubnik in the pocket is yet to be determined, but the Tigers certainly have some options who can run the ball effectively. With Tristan Leigh out, Brayden Jacobs got a lot of the snaps at left tackle and looked ready. The Tigers have a veteran offensive line and don’t have a spot for him to start this year, but you have to feel good about the future with guys like him and Elyjah Thurmon waiting in the wings when the veterans depart. The Tigers will have to replace a lot along the O-line after this year, so seeing Jacobs already looking capable is a big win.

