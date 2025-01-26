Dabo Swinney named to his high school's inaugural Hall of Fame class

Dabo Swinney has earned several honors over his accomplished career, and this weekend, he received another right back where it all started. Swinney was honored as part of the inaugural Pelham Athletics Hall of Fame at his high school Saturday: Headlining the class were two of the school's most famous football players. Former Parade All-American Quarterback Tyler Watts, who went on to lead the 1999 Alabama team to an SEC Championship, was inducted. So was Dabo Swinney, a three-sport star at Pelham who graduated in 1988 and went on to play on Alabama's 1992 National Title Team. Oh, and by the way, he has also coached Clemson to two National Titles, beating Alabama in 2016 and 2018. "Well, I guess I'm repping the 70s and 80s, "Swinney said. "I think I'm the oldest guy here. It's awesome. I get a chance to come back home. I left here in the summer of '88. Then spent 13 years in Tuscaloosa and I'm going on year 23 at Clemson. But no matter how far removed I get from Pelham, it's still home." Swinney reflected more on his journey at the ceremony. "I just think God's had his hand on my life for a long time. That's what I think.," Swinney said. "I've had a lot of great moments in my life. Everything in my life has come through team. My wife is a Pelham grad. We grew up together. First grade all the way up. We're going on 31 years of marriage. Nothing happens without somebody else. And in my business, that's having a great partner in life like Kathleen. Just so many great people, teachers, coaches, mentors. Hopefully, I've made some right decisions along the way. Everything great in my life has come through team. Just God's favor. God's plan for my life. I've just tried to honor Him as I've gone about my business." Swinney is also a member of his home state's Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. "God has had his hand on my life for a long time". Clemson Head Coach and Pelham Legend Dabo Swinney spoke to overcoming odds as he was inducted into the Pelham Athletics Inaugural Hall of Fame Ceremony. https://t.co/ZKlAeNAX3r#sports #abc3340 #clemson #alabama #dabo pic.twitter.com/oCULC7iXxd — ABC 33/40 News (@abc3340) January 26, 2025

