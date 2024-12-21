|
Dabo Swinney fulfills dream of meeting Matthew McConaughey
Dreams really do come true.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had hoped one day to meet Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, and that wish became a reality on Saturday. Swinney and the iconic actor shared a few moments together on the field near the 30-yard line during pregame warmups of the College Football Playoff showdown between Clemson and Texas. “I’m gonna meet Matthew McConaughey!” Swinney had previously said when the playoff matchup was first announced. And sure enough, the meeting happened—an unforgettable bucket list moment for the Clemson coach. Dabo gets to meet Matthew McConaughey pic.twitter.com/QpNkNfyG69 Dabo does finger guns at Matthew McConaughey pic.twitter.com/L0nbv1gYgn Let’s have a day! 🐅#Clemson pic.twitter.com/WRvd683s9n
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had hoped one day to meet Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, and that wish became a reality on Saturday.
Swinney and the iconic actor shared a few moments together on the field near the 30-yard line during pregame warmups of the College Football Playoff showdown between Clemson and Texas.
“I’m gonna meet Matthew McConaughey!” Swinney had previously said when the playoff matchup was first announced.
And sure enough, the meeting happened—an unforgettable bucket list moment for the Clemson coach.
Dabo gets to meet Matthew McConaughey pic.twitter.com/QpNkNfyG69— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) December 21, 2024
Dabo does finger guns at Matthew McConaughey pic.twitter.com/L0nbv1gYgn— David Hood (@MDavidHood) December 21, 2024
Let’s have a day! 🐅#Clemson pic.twitter.com/WRvd683s9n— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) December 21, 2024
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now