Dabo Swinney fulfills dream of meeting Matthew McConaughey

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 21 15:37

Dreams really do come true.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had hoped one day to meet Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, and that wish became a reality on Saturday.

Swinney and the iconic actor shared a few moments together on the field near the 30-yard line during pregame warmups of the College Football Playoff showdown between Clemson and Texas.

“I’m gonna meet Matthew McConaughey!” Swinney had previously said when the playoff matchup was first announced.

And sure enough, the meeting happened—an unforgettable bucket list moment for the Clemson coach.

