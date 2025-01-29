Clemson's Jake Briningstool looks to improve NFL draft stock in Senior Bowl week

Jake Briningstool is the lone Tiger in Mobile, Alabama for this week's Senior Bowl (2:30 p.m./Feb. 1/NFLN), and he's looking to improve his NFL draft stock. Practice is underway en route to Saturday's game, and Briningstool is working on bettering his Day 3 draft assessments (rounds 4-7) coming in. Bleacher Report assessed his first practice day Tuesday: "Briningstool looked fluid and explosive after the catch. He did what was asked of him and promptly reached his landmarks. Although he did not provide any wow moments or highlights, he provided a solid all-around effort." Afternoon @RememberTheTE takeaways.



-LSU’s Mason Taylor looks awesome, strong, athletic, natural



-GT’s Jackson Hawes is a raw pass-catcher, but a surprising athlete and very physical.



-Clemson’s Jake Briningstool looks as athletic as he looks on tape, but really thin (235). pic.twitter.com/XVCxcbBwjB — Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) January 28, 2025 Jake Briningstool vs. Dante Trader Jr. pic.twitter.com/MJygbMuaEd — Mike Vallerie (@FF_DirtyMike) January 28, 2025 Briningstool talked with Draft Network about the week ahead. "The Senior Bowl is something I’ve grown up watching. I always dreamed of being a part of it. I’m super excited to be playing a role this year," Briningstool said. "I couldn’t pass up the opportunity. So many great players have come through that Senior Bowl program. Jim Nagy and his staff have a terrific reputation. Looking at it this year, there’s a ton of talent scheduled to be in Mobile. It’s a great opportunity for me to showcase what I can do while being around other good players. "All 32 teams are going to be in attendance. It’s a good opportunity for me to display my character. Firstly, that’s about how I carry myself as a person day in, day out. Secondly, I’m ready to display my ability on the field. "I think I have a unique skill set. I’m ready to put that on full display. That’s how I can make the most of my time in Mobile." He had a list of areas he wants to show off. "I think my tape is a little limited in regards to what I can do in space with the ball in my hands. I’m excited to get that opportunity at the Senior Bowl, to get the ball in my hands and create yards for myself," Briningstool said. "Whatever comes my way, I want to maximize that. I’m not putting any expectations on myself or limiting what God can do in my life. I just want to go out there and make the most of my opportunities. "It’s going to be a good week. I’m going to be around a lot of great players. I’m ready to showcase my abilities and my character, how I carry myself off the field." Caught up with Jake Briningstool (TE, Clemson) after #SeniorBowl practice.



Talked thru some people who helped him get here, his development at Clemson, and his NFL Draft prep process. pic.twitter.com/WbxblJCiaf — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) January 28, 2025

