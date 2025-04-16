sports_football
Caleb Nix had one assisted tackle in three seasons.
Caleb Nix had one assisted tackle in three seasons.

Clemson walk-on DB Caleb Nix enters transfer portal
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 5 hours ago

Redshirt junior walk-on safety Caleb Nix has entered the transfer portal.

Nix saw action in 10 games over three seasons and got in on one assisted tackle in 2023 versus Florida Atlantic.

The brother of Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix, he earned all-state honors and All-Area Player of the Year in helping the Central (Al.) Red Devils to a 13-1 record and Class 7A state title game berth as a senior quarterback. He accounted for 5,415 total yds and 67 TDs during his prep career.

Nix joins scholarship cornerback Tavoy Feagin as spring exits. Feagin announced a commitment to Ole Miss on Wednesday.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Clemson walk-on DB enters transfer portal
Clemson walk-on DB enters transfer portal
Clemson announces signing of 2025 forward
Clemson announces signing of 2025 forward
Clemson pro makes MLB history
Clemson pro makes MLB history
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts