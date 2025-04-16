Clemson walk-on DB enters transfer portal

Nix saw action in 10 games over three seasons and got in on one assisted tackle in 2023 versus Florida Atlantic.

The brother of Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix, he earned all-state honors and All-Area Player of the Year in helping the Central (Al.) Red Devils to a 13-1 record and Class 7A state title game berth as a senior quarterback. He accounted for 5,415 total yds and 67 TDs during his prep career.

Nix joins scholarship cornerback Tavoy Feagin as spring exits. Feagin announced a commitment to Ole Miss on Wednesday.