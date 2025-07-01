Clemson pledges shine at June camp, keeping tabs on other 2026 moves

The sun is setting on Clemson's 2026 recruiting class. There are still several top targets yet to make a decision, but soon, the bulk of this cycle will come to a close. Around the country, what else is there to keep an eye on? Besides the college choices of Tyler Atkinson, Blake Stewart, and Bryce Perry-Wright, there are other events taking place across the country that wrapped up in June and are worth noting. Starting with some of the Tigers' current pledges, many made headlines at Rivals' Five-Star earlier in June. Starting with Matt Luke's pledges on the offensive line, Grant Wise's decorated background as a power lifter translated into the event's "BIG MAN" competition, where Wise posted a staggering 27 reps on the bench press. He's not too far off from some of the top performers in that category from the NFL Scouting Combine, where the top number of reps from that event was 33. Wise is only a rising senior in high school and will theoretically continue to improve. That eye-popping strength stands out on Wise's tape and allows him to be one of the more versatile linemen Clemson has recruited in quite some time. Tait Reynolds' busy summer continues, with the Queens Creek native not being too far removed from being selected as an Elite 11 finalist in Los Angeles. He was seen tossing touchdowns at the event, only continuing to boost the stock he's elevated since his pledge to Clemson. Someone who wasn't at the event but who made headlines was Devin Fitzgerald of Phoenix (AZ) Brophy College Preparatory, who recently trimmed his list down to four schools. In an interview with 247Sports at the OT7 Finals, Fitzgerald relayed that Clemson, Stanford, UCLA, and Notre Dame rounded out his final four. UCLA received its first look on May 16, followed by Clemson two weeks later, and concluded with trips to Stanford and Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have been on a tear with their recruiting class, and Fitzgerald seems primed to be another valuable addition to what Marcus Freeman is building. Clemson arrived on the scene for Fitzgerald in March, and it still can be deemed significant that his presence on campus for official visits helped carry tremendous value thanks to a certain NFL Legacy in attendance with his dad, Larry Fitzgerald. The Tigers are unlikely to add a fourth wide receiver to the mix, which may have led to another commitment that the Tigers had targeted for a while. Alpharetta's Craig Dandridge was incredibly high on Clemson for quite some time, securing plenty of momentum over the spring. While that was taking place, however, some of the top targets at the position committed, not leaving much space for extras. In an era where everything comes with a price tag, being selective with your targets is what ultimately led Dandridge to move on and commit to Georgia.

