NFL legacy, Clemson target announces commitment date, has Tigers as finalist

NFL legacy Devin Fitzgerald announces commitment date, has Tigers as finalist
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  8 minutes ago
Devin Fitzgerald - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (3.61)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 205   Hometown: Phoenix, AZ (Brophy College Preparatory HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#71 WR, #6 AZ
Rivals:
#57 WR, #5 AZ
24/7:
#100 WR, #7 AZ

One of the Tigers' remaining wide receiver targets will be making his college choice very soon.

Three-star wideout Devin Fitzgerald of Phoenix (AZ) Brophy College Preparatory will announce his commitment on July 5, choosing between Clemson, UCLA, Notre Dame, and Stanford.

Fitzgerald is the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, who was also on campus in May for an official visit with the Tigers.

