NFL legacy, Clemson target announces commitment date, has Tigers as finalist

|
NFL legacy Devin Fitzgerald announces commitment date, has Tigers as finalist
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Devin Fitzgerald - Wide Receiver
TigerNet:
(3.61)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Hometown: Phoenix, AZ (Brophy College Preparatory HS) Class: 2026
#57 WR, #5 AZ
#100 WR, #7 AZ
One of the Tigers' remaining wide receiver targets will be making his college choice very soon.
Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Hometown: Phoenix, AZ (Brophy College Preparatory HS) Class: 2026
ESPN:
#71 WR, #6 AZ
#71 WR, #6 AZ
Rivals:
#57 WR, #5 AZ
24/7:
#100 WR, #7 AZ
One of the Tigers' remaining wide receiver targets will be making his college choice very soon.
Three-star wideout Devin Fitzgerald of Phoenix (AZ) Brophy College Preparatory will announce his commitment on July 5, choosing between Clemson, UCLA, Notre Dame, and Stanford. Fitzgerald is the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, who was also on campus in May for an official visit with the Tigers. July 5th👀 pic.twitter.com/kte7pnCzR2
Three-star wideout Devin Fitzgerald of Phoenix (AZ) Brophy College Preparatory will announce his commitment on July 5, choosing between Clemson, UCLA, Notre Dame, and Stanford.
Fitzgerald is the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, who was also on campus in May for an official visit with the Tigers.
July 5th👀 pic.twitter.com/kte7pnCzR2— Devin Fitzgerald (@devinfitz118) July 1, 2025
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Football, Devin Fitzgerald
|
- What Keshawn Stancil's commitment means for Clemson
- What's next for Clemson at running back?
- SEC transfer pitcher commits to Clemson
- CBS Sports says Clemson lacks a historical marker for national championship run
- Former Clemson football player transfers to Liberty
- Clemson linebacker says he was born deaf, still struggles on gamedays
- National analyst after firsthand look at Cade Klubnik this offseason: "Now I get it"
- Bakich blasts umpire Angel Campos after controversial ejections
- Antonio Williams gives a sizeable donation back to his alma mater
- Clemson pro getting released from Denver Nuggets, per report