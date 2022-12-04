Clemson-Tennessee Orange Bowl Vegas odds

TigerNet Staff

Clemson will look to cap its 2022 football campaign with a couple championships in a row.

The Tigers (11-2) are fresh off of an ACC crown with a 39-10 win over North Carolina, and the next and final task on Clemson's goals board is to win the closer -- that closer being an Orange Bowl matchup with No. 6 Tennessee (10-2).

The Action Network has Clemson as a 2.5-point favorite in the matchup.

The teams share an unfortunate common opponent and result, as Clemson fell 31-30 in the home finale prior to the ACC Championship and Tennessee lost its star QB Hendon Hooker within a 63-38 loss in Columbia to South Carolina.

Clemson has not played Tennessee since the 2003 season's Peach Bowl, a 27-14 upset win for the Tigers.