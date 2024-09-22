Clemson-Stanford game Vegas odds

The Tigers (2-1, 1-0 ACC) look to hand Stanford (2-1, 1-0) its first-ever ACC loss in the 7 p.m. ESPN broadcast start on Saturday.

Clemson is installed as 20.5-point favorite currently.

The teams have not met since the 1986 Gator Bowl (27-21 Tigers) and never on a campus site.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Clemson an 89.1% chance at coming out with a win.

Clemson is coming off of fast starts in blowout wins over App State (66-20) and NC State (59-35), after a lackluster opener in Atlanta versus then No. 1 Georgia (34-3 loss).

Stanford captured its first conference victory on the East Coast with a 26-24 win at Syracuse on a field goal at the buzzer Friday. The team traveled back to Palo Alto, California, and will be in South Carolina by Thursday.

The Cardinal lost at home to TCU, 34-27, to start the season, and topped FCS-level Cal Poly, 41-7, for their other win.

Clemson is No. 14 according to ESPN's FPI, while Stanford is No. 70.