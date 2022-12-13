Clemson standout Myles Murphy opts out of bowl game

TigerNet Staff by

CLEMSON – Even Clemson isn’t immune to the bowl game opt-out.

Clemson held its first practice ahead of the Dec. 30th Orange Bowl Tuesday afternoon, and head coach Dabo Swinney announced that junior defensive end Myles Murphy was opting out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

"Myles Murphy is going pro," Swinney said. "He is the only one not here. He is going to turn pro. I am excited for his opportunity and he will be a great pro on and off the field."

This is the first opt-out for the Tigers in the Swinney era.

Murphy finished eighth on the Tigers in tackles this season with 40. That number includes 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. His numbers weren’t quite what many expected them to be, but he earned a first-team All-ACC selection and was a second-team All-ACC honoree by the AP.

ESPN analyst Matt Miller projects Murphy as a top ten pick in the NFL Draft.

Miller compared Murphy to former NC State standout Bradley Chubb and said Murphy is one to watch with the NFL combine.

"Murphy has produced from Day 1 at Clemson, working into the rotation as a true freshman," said Miller. "He has filled the stat sheet with 18.5 sacks and 31 tackles for loss over three seasons while developing rare speed and power. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Murphy is widely expected to run in the low-4.6s in the 40-yard dash at the combine, too. NFL teams are excited about his pass-rush tools and upside, given his rare burst, power and agility."

In other roster news, talented linebacker Trenton Simpson is injured and will miss the Orange Bowl.

"Trenton is here, but he is hurt," Swinney said. "Trenton is not going to be able to play. It's not because he is not here. He can't play. He will probably be ready in three weeks. That will probably be around kick-off time or right after. He missed a game battling an ankle and then he reinjured it in the championship game."