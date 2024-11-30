Clemson releases players available for South Carolina game

Only reserve lineman Trent Howard was listed as not dressing from this week's depth chart.

Several key players have missed time in the last month, including starters in left tackle Tristan Leigh, left guard Marcus Tate, linebacker Wade Woodaz, defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart and safety R.J. Mickens.

Woodaz is a potential big boost to the Clemson linebacker group after missing the last two weeks with a leg injury.

On an injury-hampered O-line, Tate has missed the last two games and Leigh the last three games.

Mickens was announced as being available for the game earlier in the week.

Tate warmed up some last Saturday but didn't end up playing.

Capehart was not on this week's depth chart, so the announcement from Clemson may not pertain to his availability.