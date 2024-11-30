BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Wade Woodaz could be making his return to the field.
Wade Woodaz could be making his return to the field.

Clemson releases players available for South Carolina game
by - 2024 Nov 30 10:33

Clemson announced its players unavailable for the Palmetto State showdown with South Carolina on Saturday (noon/ESPN), and it's a light list.

Only reserve lineman Trent Howard was listed as not dressing from this week's depth chart.

Several key players have missed time in the last month, including starters in left tackle Tristan Leigh, left guard Marcus Tate, linebacker Wade Woodaz, defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart and safety R.J. Mickens.

Woodaz is a potential big boost to the Clemson linebacker group after missing the last two weeks with a leg injury.

On an injury-hampered O-line, Tate has missed the last two games and Leigh the last three games.

Mickens was announced as being available for the game earlier in the week.

Tate warmed up some last Saturday but didn't end up playing.

Capehart was not on this week's depth chart, so the announcement from Clemson may not pertain to his availability.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Gamecock fans celebrate rivalry win by hitting Tiger Paw
WATCH: Gamecock fans celebrate rivalry win by hitting Tiger Paw
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to loss to South Carolina
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to loss to South Carolina
WATCH: Clemson players react to rivalry loss to South Carolina
WATCH: Clemson players react to rivalry loss to South Carolina
Post your comments!
Read all 14 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts