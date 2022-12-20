Clemson RB Will Shipley finalist for 2022 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy

Greenville, SC: The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has announced the 10 Finalists that will determine the 2022 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy winner to be honored at the 10th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony on April 21, 2023, at the Hilton Greenville. The Blanchard-Rogers trophy honors South Carolina’s most outstanding college football player (or SC’s Heisman) for the 2022 season.

Each finalist was either born, grew up or played at one of the state’s high school and/or college football programs in the state of South Carolina.

Voting is completed online at scfootballhof.org and open to everyone who would like to participate. The voting period runs through January 10, 2023, and provides SCFHOF members, football fans, and media outlets an opportunity to provide a singular vote to help determine the 2022 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy winner.

The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is named after Heisman Trophy winners Felix “Doc” Blanchard (McColl,SC/Army/1945) and George Rogers (USC/1980). The trophy has been used to honor the South Carolina Collegiate Player of the Year since the 2016 season. The player of the year award has been given out by the SCFHOF annually since the 2013 season.

2022 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy Finalists (Alphabetical):

Mario Anderson (RB/Summerville, SC/Newberry College):

· Ran for 1,560 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry in 10 games played.

· Harlon Hill Trophy Finalist (DII’s Heisman)/CCA All-American/AP All-American

· 2022 SAC Offensive Player of the Year/1st Team All-SAC RB/Transferring to South Carolina

Loobert Denelus (DE/Benedict College):

· Recorded 51 total tackles including 14 sacks and 21 tackles-for-loss. He recovered four fumbles (scored TDs on two of them), forced three fumbles, and blocked a kick in 12 games.

· SIAC Defensive Player of the Year/1st team All-SIAC DL

· HBCU All-American/AFCA All-American

Sam Hartman (QB/Oceanside Collegiate/Wake Forest):

· Passed for 3,421 yards and 35 touchdowns, completing 63% of his passes in 11 games.

· Finished 5th nationally in passing touchdowns (35)

· 3rd Team All-ACC QB

Jalin Hyatt (WR/Irmo, SC/Tennessee):

· Caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns (Tennessee school record), averaging 18.9 yards per catch in 12 games.

· 2022 Biletnikoff Award Winner for being the best wide receiver in college football.

· 1st Team All-SEC WR/Unanimous All-American Selection

Grayson McCall (QB/Coastal Carolina):

· Passed for 2,633 yards and 24 passing touchdowns, completing 69% of his passes. He also added 5 rushing touchdowns and 183 rush yards. He only threw 2 interceptions in 10 games resulting in a 173.1 passing efficiency rating (3rd highest rating in the nation).

· 2022 Sun Belt Player of the Year/1st Team All-Sun Belt QB

· 2021 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy winner

Ryan Miller (TE/Furman University):

· Caught 72 passes for 762 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 13 games.

· 2022 Hero Sports FCS All-American/AP All-American/Accepted to play in the Hula Bowl (senior all-star game)

· 1st Team All-SoCon TE

Will Shipley (RB/Clemson):

· Ran for 1,110 yards and 15 touchdowns averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He added 221 receiving yards and 261 kick return yards in 13 games.

· 1st Team All-ACC RB, All-Purpose, and Specialist

· 1st time in ACC history a player was named 1st Team in 3 different positions.

Tre Stewart (RB/Limestone University)

· Ran for 1,517 yards and 15 touchdowns averaging 7.3 yards per carry. He added 270 receiving yards, and 3 touchdown catches in 11 games.

· 1st Team All-SAC RB

· 1st player in Limestone program history to go over 1,000 rushing yards in a season

Antwane Wells Jr. (WR/South Carolina):

· Caught 63 passes for 898 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown in 12 games.

· 1st Team All-SEC WR

· Played his best two games in wins against top 10 rivals Tennessee, and Clemson

Dorian Williams (LB/Indian Land, SC/Tulane):

· Recorded 115 total tackles (72 solo) including 8.5 tackles-for-loss and 5 sacks. He added two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and seven pass breakups in 13 games.

· 1st Team All-AAC LB

· Committed to play in the Senior Bowl