Kobe Pace is the latest Tiger to enter the transfer portal.
Clemson RB Kobe Pace enters transfer portal
by - 2022 Dec 5, Mon 09:54

Clemson junior running back Kobe Pace is the latest Tiger to enter the transfer portal.

Pace missed a number of games this season but returned to total 77 rushing yards and three touchdowns there, adding six catches for 35 yards.

"I want to thank Clemson for giving me a great experience and an opportunity to pursue my dream academically & athletically, to all the coaches that helped me along the journey I appreciate you dearly," Pace said on social media. "After praying and asking God for help and as well as talking to my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. This was not an easy decision but I feel it is the best for me and my career."

Pace emerged in 2021 and enters 2022 having previously recorded 716 yards and six touchdowns on 122 carries and having caught 17 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown over 323 career snaps in 20 games (six starts), also recording 91 yards on four kickoff returns prior to 2022.

Before Clemson: Played running back and linebacker for Doyle Kelley at Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Ga. … recorded 1,471 yards rushing in 211 carries for a 7.0-yard average and added 25 receptions for 358 yards for 1,829 total yards from scrimmage as a senior, finishing the year with 12 rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns and two on kickoff returns … also completed 3-of-4 passes for 100 yards and two scores … also added 33 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss with 4.5 sacks on defense … named Region 5A Player of the Year … as a junior, had 721 yards rushing on 93 attempts for a 7.3-yard average … was also an outstanding linebacker who was voted Two-Way Player of the Year (Ironman Award) in Region 5A … all-state selection by Georgia Coaches Association … named to all-area team as well … all-around athlete who played football, basketball and baseball over his career at Cedartown … committed to Clemson on May 18, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Mike Reed and Tony Elliott.

Personal: Born May 18, 2001 … enrolled at Clemson in June 2020 … communication major … legally changed his last name from Pryor to Pace in April 2020.

