Clemson ranked Top 5 for overall talent according to 247Sports

247Sports released its 2023 Team Talent Composite rankings on Wednesday, and Clemson ranks fifth overall in college football.

The collection of blue-chip prospects is a program-best, ranking within 100 rating points of each team ahead in a Top 5 made up of Alabama (1,015.34 points), Georgia (977.87), Ohio State (974.79), Texas A&M (925.92) and the ACC's Tigers (917.88).

"Transfers are all the rage in this era of college football, but No. 5 Clemson continues to stock its roster exclusively through the high school ranks," 247Sports' Chris Hummer said. "The Tigers remain very relevant in doing so, sitting in the top five of the Team Talent Composite for the fourth straight season.

"Of note, this is the Clemson roster with the most blue-chip recruits in Team Talent Composite history. Clemson features 56 former four or five-star recruits on this roster. For context, the Tigers had just 39 such players when they won the 2016 national championship."

The most talented team on Clemson's 2023 slate is a close race between No. 11 Notre Dame (870.70) and No. 12 Miami (860.27), with Florida State (765.33; 20th overall) actually trailing North Carolina (805.63; 17th overall).

More top-half-ranked teams on Clemson's slate include South Carolina (22nd; 763.02), Georgia Tech (36th; 710.85), NC State (38th; 700.85) and Duke (66th; 620.9).

247Sports Team Talent Top 10

1. Alabama (1,015.43 points)

2. Georgia (977.87)

3. Ohio State (974.79)

4. Texas A&M (925.92)

5. Clemson (917.88)

6. Texas (913.24)

7. LSU (899.31)

8. USC (896.41)

9. Oklahoma (884.97)

10. Oregon (874.74)