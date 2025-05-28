Clemson pro making "huge strides" in NFL comeback

Clemson pro Hunter Renfrow making "huge strides" in NFL comeback

Hunter Renfrow's NFL comeback has continued to progress well. Just ask Dave Canales. The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of OTAs (organized team activities), and the former Clemson wideout has continued to impress after missing a year of playing due to ulcerative colitis. The Panthers' head coach praised Renfrow's growth back on the field, praising the weekly strides he continues to make. "I would say weekly because of the muscle memory of a guy who's been a really good player," Canales said. You see, weekly, he makes these huge strides just getting his feet under him. I can tell, too, having coached wide receivers, he has a lot in his game. It's been really cool to watch him as his feet get underneath him and the explosiveness, and all the little things show up. It's been fun to see." "You see weekly he makes these huge strides..."



