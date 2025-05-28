Clemson pro making "huge strides" in NFL comeback

sports_football
Clemson pro Hunter Renfrow making "huge strides" in NFL comeback
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  4 hours ago

Hunter Renfrow's NFL comeback has continued to progress well.

Just ask Dave Canales.

The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of OTAs (organized team activities), and the former Clemson wideout has continued to impress after missing a year of playing due to ulcerative colitis.

"I would say weekly because of the muscle memory of a guy who's been a really good player," Canales said. You see, weekly, he makes these huge strides just getting his feet under him. I can tell, too, having coached wide receivers, he has a lot in his game. It's been really cool to watch him as his feet get underneath him and the explosiveness, and all the little things show up. It's been fun to see."

