Clemson opens as favorite at unbeaten Syracuse

VegasInsider lists the Tigers (2-2) opening as a 9-point favorite (DraftKings) but the line is at six points at one spot (FanDuel) and down to 7.5 for DraftKings currently.

Clemson hasn't covered the spread versus Syracuse (4-0) in five of the last six meetings, including a 27-21 Tigers win last year in Death Valley where the Orange led going into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers fell to 0-2 in ACC action with a 31-24 loss to No. 4 Florida State on Saturday.

The Orange, returning starting QB Garrett Shrader, improved to 4-0 with a 29-16 win over Army on Saturday. They also won 35-20 at Purdue at the week before.