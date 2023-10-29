|
Clemson-Notre Dame Vegas odds
The No. 14-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish opened as a 3.5-point favorite at Clemson for this Saturday (FanDuel).
The Irish improved to 6-2 on the season with a 58-7 home win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, which featured three defensive or special teams touchdowns. Clemson dropped to 4-4 on the season and 2-4 in ACC play with a 24-17 loss at NC State, a third road ACC defeat and a second in a row. Notre Dame handed Clemson its first loss last year with a 35-14 victory in South Bend. The Fighting Irish return to Death Valley for the first time since 2015, a 24-22 Clemson win. ESPN's Football Power Index has Notre Dame with a 65.4% win projection. A preseason line this spring had installed Clemson as a 4-point favorite over Notre Dame. The Tigers are 2-6 against the spread this season. The game is set for a noon kickoff on ABC. College Football 🏈
Week 10 Opening Lines
