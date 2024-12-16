CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Smith has committed to Clemson.
Smith has committed to Clemson.

Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver Tristan Smith
by - Senior Writer - 2024 Dec 16 20:05

Dabo Swinney has dipped into the transfer portal for his first major addition.

Tristan Smith, a 6-5, 205-pound wide receiver transfer from Southeast Missouri visited Clemson on Monday and committed to the Tigers Monday afternoon.

Smith’s last game with the Redhawks was memorable - he caught a career-high 10 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown in SEMO's 35-27 home loss to Illinois State in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

Smith thrived in the Redhawks’ offense. He caught 76 passes, second only to teammate Cam Pedro for the Big South-OVC lead. His 934 receiving yards and six touchdowns also were among the top 10 in conference pass catchers.

He was contacted by Kentucky and was offered by FAU, Eastern Michigan, La Tech, New Mexico State, Nevada, UTEP and Arkansas State following his portal announcement.

Prior to his arrival, Smith played two seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He played 10 games last year with 14 receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown, and also seven games with two receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown as a freshman in 2022.

Smith was a Class of 2022 prospect out of LaGrange (GA).

He helps ease the sting of two portal losses for the Tigers. Troy Stellato and Noble Johnson each entered the portal once the window opened last week.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Wake Forest announces resignation of football coach Dave Clawson
Wake Forest announces resignation of football coach Dave Clawson
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 93) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 TigerNet News®
spacer Just a charity transfer
 TigerNick76®
spacer Re: Just a charity transfer
 tigerpaw®
spacer Re: Just a charity transfer
 1959Paw
spacer Re: Just a charity transfer
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: Just a charity transfer
 Gville85Tiger
spacer Re: Just a charity transfer
 Gville85Tiger
spacer Re: Just a charity transfer
 tiggerz04
spacer Look here 53%er
 BYOGrits
spacer Re: Just a charity transfer
 ericford36
spacer Re: Just a charity transfer
 mpercy®
spacer Re: Just a charity transfer
 yobagoyajambalaya
spacer All right..
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: All right..
 fbtigers
spacer Re: All right..
 grrowl
spacer Re: All right..
 greene®
spacer Re: All right..
 Chucktowntiger1992
spacer Hopefully that Richard in your mouth tastes
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer always a half-empty glass
 TigerCook®
spacer Re: All right..
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: All right..
 CU1976
spacer Re: All right..
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: All right..
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 glennjamin182®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 slwcu79®
spacer We need some height at receiver...does he remind anyone of
 Lennon-McCartney®
spacer Re: We need some height at receiver...does he remind anyone of
 TigerPride97
spacer We need some height at receiver...does he remind anyone of
 Lennon-McCartney®
spacer Re: We need some height at receiver...does he remind anyone of
 Bravesfan102925®
spacer Re: We need some height at receiver...does he remind anyone of
 gootigers®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 LeonTrotsky
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 MSIEGRAD®
spacer Jeff Scott always recruited tall WRs
 NIKE
spacer Dabo was Jeff's position coach.
 ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer Its a Festivus miracle!***
 TGRRAG
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 TwoNats
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 Pig®
spacer Welcome Home Tristan!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: Welcome Home Tristan!!!***
 fbtigers
spacer Re: Welcome Home Tristan!!!***
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 TheScoreAtHalftime
spacer Devil not too happy right now with
 ClemsonSCTiger
spacer Youll never forget
 JREwing®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 Boskeet
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 Save the Tiger
spacer Let's go! Wesco on one boundary and him on the other!!!
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 hutto117
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 jdrand827
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 dbwhite87
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 curugby82
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 curugby82
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 jbctigers
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 TigermanJ92
spacer Im just glad we are trying.
 Judge Keller®
spacer FINALLY!!!!! Took him long enough ..
 pheebo
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 PetesPonies
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 dbwhite87
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 CUYankee
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 yobagoyajambalaya
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 CUYankee
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 CUYankee
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 TexasTiger80
spacer New WR Tristan Smiths X acct: @DbkTristan
 cjgaddy
spacer Excellent
 STERLING®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 yobagoyajambalaya
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Praise the Lord and pass the biscuits.***
 TruTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 willcosper2000
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 tigerpsy
spacer I bet he came to be developed
 Bravesfan102925®
spacer How did we ever land him going up against the likes of
 Clemson_Orange
spacer This means that we
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: This means that we
 nctigs
spacer Never positive about football are you Ms. Brownell?***
 johnstoneF3
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 jqhall627
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 jqhall627
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 jqhall627
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 tigernation2000
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 Fastlane Tiger
spacer Re: Its Cool....Its Fine***
 Xander5000
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 JPF16®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 jdtiger98
spacer So when do we find out this is a former players next door neighbors friend
 RU4GOD2
spacer Networking, my man... It's all good.***
 SOLOS
spacer What is this transfer portal of which you speak?***
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 Wild Hogg®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands commitment from transfer portal wide receiver
 atlcutigers
Read all 93 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts