Clemson Hall of Famer passes away

Clemson Hall of Famer Cindy Brakman passes away

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Cindy (Duarte) Brakman passed away on Nov. 30, 2024 after a long battle with cancer. Brakman, a trailblazer in both Cross Country and Track, was inducted into Clemson’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010, earning the distinction as the first Clemson women’s track athlete to earn All-America honors in indoor track, outdoor track and cross country. Brakman, originally from Ghent, N.Y., graduated from Clemson in May 1984 with a degree in English. A two-time All-ACC performer in cross country, Brakman earned top-ten finishes in the ACC meet in both 1980 and 1981, and was a member of the ACC’s 50th Anniversary team. Clemson finished seventh or better at the NCAA meet in 1981 (6th), 1982 (5th) and 1983 (7th). Brakman’s 1980-81 season was notable, as she earned All-America honors in Cross Country, earned All-America honors in the 3000m both the Indoor and Outdoor AIAW Championships. She was also the first woman to participate in the NCAA Track and Field Championships, appearing in the 3000m in both the Indoor and Outdoor events. Brakman was most recently on campus weeks ago, traveling in from her home in Newport News, Va. with husband, Carl, to celebrate as Clemson inducted her former teammate, Stephanie Weikert into the Athletic Hall of Fame. She is one of 17 women in the Athletic Hall of Fame from the Track and Field program. Brakman was a proud mother of two sons, David and Adam.