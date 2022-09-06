Clemson-Furman Vegas odds released

Clemson opens a new-look Death Valley on a short week Saturday at 3:30 p.m. versus FCS-level Furman (ACCN).

The Tigers will look to move to 2-0 on the season after winning 41-10 over Georgia Tech in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday.

Clemson is listed as a 44.5-point favorite over the Paladins for Saturday.

Furman opened its season with a 52-0 win over North Greenville last week.

Clemson has won each matchup in the series since 1938 and leads it all-time 31-9-3. The last meeting was a 48-7 Clemson win in the 2018 season.

The Tigers closed as a 24-point favorite over Georgia Tech.