Clemson freshman honored as a national star of the week

Clemson freshman Nolan Hauser honored as a national star of the week

College football’s top kicking award, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award presented by the Orange Bowl, recognizes the top kickers each week from FBS division teams as the “Stars of the Week,” naming Clemson's Nolan Hauser in that group after his performance at Florida State last week. Hauser became the first Clemson kicker to make five field goals in a game since 2011 as part of the Tigers’ 29-13 road win over Florida State. The true freshman from Cornelius, N.C. went 5-for-7 with the two misses coming on blocked kicks that serve as his only blemishes thus far this season. Between the five field goals and two PATs, his 17-point game marks his fourth consecutive performance with double-digit scoring. His 53 points rank 6th among FBS kickers this season and best among Clemson players. The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.