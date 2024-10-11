CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Nolan Hauser was honored by the Lou Groza Award committee for his five field goal game at FSU.
Nolan Hauser was honored by the Lou Groza Award committee for his five field goal game at FSU.

Clemson freshman Nolan Hauser honored as a national star of the week
by - 2024 Oct 11 10:17

College football’s top kicking award, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award presented by the Orange Bowl, recognizes the top kickers each week from FBS division teams as the “Stars of the Week,” naming Clemson's Nolan Hauser in that group after his performance at Florida State last week.

Hauser became the first Clemson kicker to make five field goals in a game since 2011 as part of the Tigers’ 29-13 road win over Florida State. The true freshman from Cornelius, N.C. went 5-for-7 with the two misses coming on blocked kicks that serve as his only blemishes thus far this season. Between the five field goals and two PATs, his 17-point game marks his fourth consecutive performance with double-digit scoring. His 53 points rank 6th among FBS kickers this season and best among Clemson players.

The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson freshman honored as a national star of the week
Clemson freshman honored as a national star of the week
Orange Crush Podcast: Game preview with Wake Forest insider
Orange Crush Podcast: Game preview with Wake Forest insider
Brownell challenging senior leadership heading into another run at Big Dance
Brownell challenging senior leadership heading into another run at Big Dance
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts