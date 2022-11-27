Clemson football by the numbers: Where the Tigers stand going into ACC Championship

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Turnovers -- and critical turnovers at that -- hurt Clemson in both losses this season.

The Tigers dropped to minus-3 in turnover margin in defeat Saturday, falling to 92nd in turnovers lost (20) and 118th in fumbles lost (12) overall with the 31-30 loss to South Carolina

Passing inefficiency beyond just interceptions have hurt as well, where DJ Uiagalelei's 8-for-29 day dropped Clemson 25 spots in completion percentage nationally (63rd now) and Uiagalelei out of the top-50 in a number of stats.

The top overall marks on one side continue to be red zone offense (2nd) and red zone touchdown percentage (8th), while tackles for loss (6th) and rushing defense (9th) anchor the other.

The bottom tier statistically have a smattering of all three phases with passing yards per completion (110th), punt return defense (106th), red zone defense (87th) and passing offense (84th) notable.

Clemson dropped to 74th in passing defense after Saturday as well. The Tigers haven't finished lower than 41st in that category since 2012 (71st) and made the top-25 each season from 2013-19.

Individually, Will Shipley is Clemson's stats star at just outside the top-10 in rushing touchdowns (11th; 14) and top-25 in all-purpose (22; 127.5 per) and rushing yards (23; 1,092).

Team

Top-10 ranks: Red zone offense - 2 (.963), fourth down offense - 5 (.750), tackles for loss - 6 (8.1), blocked kicks - 8 (4), red zone TD% offense 8 (74.07), rushing defense - 9 (98.9 PG).

Top-25 ranks: Kickoff returns - 12 (23.38), third down offense - 12 (.486), blocked punts - 13 (2), sacks per game - 16 (2.92), fourth down defense - 17 (.391), total defense - 21 (325.6).

Top-50 ranks: Scoring offense - 27 (34.3), scoring defense - 29 (20.9), third down defense - 32 (.341), blocked kicks allowed - 33 (1), time of possession - 36 (31:19), pass efficiency defense - 39 (124.43), rushing offense - 39 (188.2), passes had intercepted - 45 (8), fewest penalties per game - 43 (5.50), fewest penalties - 45 (66), fewest penalty yards per game - 48 (48.67), fewest penalty yards - 48 (584).

75th or worse: Turnover margin - 80 (-0.17), passing offense - 84 (218), red zone defense - 87 (.865), turnovers lost - 92 (20), net punting - 96 (36.98), punt return defense - 106 (10.81), passing yards per completion - 110 (10.9), fumbles lost 118 (12).

Individual

Top-10 ranks: None.

Top-25 ranks: Will Shipley - rushing TDs (11; 14 TDs), total touchdowns (17; 13 total), total touchdowns (17; 14), all-purpose yards (22; 127.5), rushing yards (23; 1,092); BT Potter - FGs per game (24; 1.42); DJ Uiagalelei - points responsible for (25; 176).

Top-50 ranks: Shipley - total points scored (29; 96), yards per carry (32; 5.87), rushing yards per game (38; 91); Uiagalelei - passing TDs (28; 22 TDs), points responsible for per game (31; 14.9), total offense (46; 254.7); Potter - scoring (30; 8), field goal% (30; .850); RJ Mickens - interceptions per game (42nd; 0.3); Beaux Collins - yards per reception (42nd; 16.95).

(Stats per NCAA/CFBStats)