Clemson football by the numbers: Where the Tigers rank nationally through four games

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

A 51-45 double OT win will tip the scales statistically all around and that was represented after the weekend's results.

Clemson's offense moved into the top-50 in passing yards a game (43rd) and pass efficiency (48th) with DJ Uiagalelei up to the top-25 in total offense per game (23rd; 301) and passing touchdowns (18th; 10).

Also notable was a big third-down effort on Saturday (16-of-23) upping the Tigers to sixth in third down offense (54.7%).

On the flip side, we have our first triple-digit rankings at this point in the season with kickoff returns - 102 (17.6), passing defense - 104 (267.8) and net punting - 107 (36.1). After six touchdown passes were surrendered to the Deacs, Clemson dropped nearly 50 spots in pass efficiency defense as well (92nd).

Clemson finished 34th in passing yards allowed last year but fifth in pass efficiency allowed.

In ESPN's FPI, the offense is up to No. 16 nationally with efficiency, down to 61st on defense and also 61st on special teams. With the site's SP+ formula, Clemson is in the top-25 on offense (23) and defense (19) and top-50 on special teams (48).

Team

Top-10 ranks: Fourth down offense - 1 (1.000), red zone offense - 1 (1.000), blocked kicks - 1 (3), blocked punts - 2 (2), third down offense - 6 (.547), rushing defense - 8 (78.5), passes had intercepted - 9 (1).

Top-25 ranks: Scoring offense - 13 (43.8), tackles for loss - 14 (8), fourth down defense - 15 (.286), passes intercepted - 20 (5), kickoff return defense - 24 (17.3).

Top-50 ranks: Red zone TD% offense 29 (75), turnovers lost - 29 (4), red zone TD percentage defense 32 (46.15), turnover margin - 32 (0.75), tackles for loss allowed 32 (4.25), turnovers gained - 36 (7), total offense - 40 (458.5), passing offense - 43 (275), sacks allowed - 44 (1.5), time of possession - 45 (31:16), total defense - 48 (346.2), pass efficiency - 48 (150.14).

75th or worse: Fewest penalty yards per game - 76 (58.8), punt return defense - 78 (7.75), team pass efficiency defense - 92 (139.64), kickoff returns - 102 (17.6), passing defense - 104 (267.8), net punting - 107 (36.1).

Individual

Top-10 ranks: BT Potter - FG% (1st - 1.000); Will Shipley - rushing TDs (3 - 7), total touchdowns (5 - 7), scoring (10 - 10.5), total points scored (10 - 42).

Top-25 ranks: Potter - FGs per game (12 - 1.75), scoring (18 - 10 per game), total points scored (21 - 40); Shipley - yards per carry (15 - 6.79); DJ Uiagalelei passing TDs - (18 - 10), total offense (23 - 300.5); Beaux Collins - receiving TDs (20 - 4).

Top-50 ranks: Uiagalelei - points responsible for per game (26 - 17), points responsible for (27 - 68), passing yards (34 - 1,033), passing yards per game (38 - 258.2), passing efficiency (40 - 155.6); Shipley - rushing yards per game (34 - 88.2), rushing yards (37 - 353).

(Stats per NCAA/CFBStats)